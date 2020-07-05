Rennard, Rita Mae

May 12, 1932 - July 2, 2020

(nee Edelstein) Beloved wife of the late Leon Rennard for 59 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robyn Rennard and Gordon (Mindy) Rennard; dear grandmother of Melissa (Phillip) Block, Lauren (George) Nicely, Bridget Rennard and Gabriel Rennard; dear great-grandmother of Nathan, Rachel and Cameron Block and Lucas Nicely; dear sister of Maurice Edelstein and Sara Doris (the late Sanford) Willick; dear sister-in-law of the late Sidney (the late Nancy) Rennard, Dr. Marvin (Mimi) Rennard, Dolores (the late Marvin) Kling, David (Charlotte) Rennard and Sandra (Sanford) Brickman; dear friend of Maxine and Wally Cohen; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions preferred to the Washington University Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (alzheimer.wustl.edu), the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or to a charity of one's choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE