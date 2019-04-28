Todd, Rita Margaret 90, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Theodore T. Todd for 68 years; loving mother of Steven M. (Deborah) Todd, Richard A. Todd, Thomas V. (Denise) Todd, and Sharon A. (Steven) Bohn; cherished grandmother of Rebecca (Mark) Bowers, Bryan (Heather Sunnell) Todd, April Luecke, Tracey and Justin (Stefeni) Todd, Matthew, Michael, and Kristina Todd, and Katie, Michelle, Todd (Becky), and Daniel Bohn; treasured great-grandmother of Aliviah, Natalie, Isaiah, Mason, Luke, and Benjamin; dear sister of Rosemary Walters and Dorothy Johnson; dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Kathryn Stone; her three brothers, Leon, John, and Charles Stone; and her sister, Regina Fish. Rita dedicated her life to her family, raising her children and taking care of the household. Then her life was dedicated to her husband, caring for him until her final days. Rita was a previous cancer survivor for nearly 50 years. She was a devout Catholic, never missing church. She enjoyed sports, especially Cardinals Baseball. Rita was a caring person, always putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 5 McMenamy Rd., (St. Peters). Memorial donations appreciated to St. Luke's Hospice Services or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019