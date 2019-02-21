Parisey, Rita Marie (nee Rath) 68, died at home Tues., 2-19-19, on hospice. Sisters, Susan Malan and Rosemary Clawson. She worked over 40 years at the office of Social Security and Disability. Services: Funeral Services will be held at Cotten Branch Mortuary & Cremation Services. Visitation Saturday 2-23-19 at 10 a.m., services following at 11 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019