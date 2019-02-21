Rita Marie Parisey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Marie Parisey.

Parisey, Rita Marie (nee Rath) 68, died at home Tues., 2-19-19, on hospice. Sisters, Susan Malan and Rosemary Clawson. She worked over 40 years at the office of Social Security and Disability. Services: Funeral Services will be held at Cotten Branch Mortuary & Cremation Services. Visitation Saturday 2-23-19 at 10 a.m., services following at 11 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.