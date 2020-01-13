Casserly, Rita R.

(nee Murray) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John Casserly; dearest mom of Sheryl (Mark) Evertowski, Greg, Cindy (Mike Gravemann), Matt (Carol) and Paul (Karen) Casserly; dear grandma of Brian (Carrie), Jeremy (Brie) McCormick, Zack (Corinne) Drozkowski, Katelyn (fiance Nathan Lamp), Megan, Kyle (Amy Ramirez) and Melisa Casserly; Gigi of Cody, Mason, Ben, Jacob, Ryan and Sophia; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Service Thursday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Norbert Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com