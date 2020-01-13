Rita R. Casserly

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita R. Casserly.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Obituary
Send Flowers

Casserly, Rita R.

(nee Murray) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John Casserly; dearest mom of Sheryl (Mark) Evertowski, Greg, Cindy (Mike Gravemann), Matt (Carol) and Paul (Karen) Casserly; dear grandma of Brian (Carrie), Jeremy (Brie) McCormick, Zack (Corinne) Drozkowski, Katelyn (fiance Nathan Lamp), Megan, Kyle (Amy Ramirez) and Melisa Casserly; Gigi of Cody, Mason, Ben, Jacob, Ryan and Sophia; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Service Thursday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Norbert Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.