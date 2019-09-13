Rita Seider (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Seider, Rita

(nee Napier), of Shrewsbury, Missouri, formerly of Kirkwood, went home to be with the Lord on September 11. Devoted wife of Al Seider for 54 years. Rita was born in St. Claire, Missouri, on July 21, 1937. She was the youngest of 7 children. She worked for Southwestern Bell/ATT for 25 years. Rita's greatest joys were her children Eric (Diane) Seider and Jill (Matt) Wing, and grandchildren Ryan (Tabby), Abbey (Ben), Taylor, Amber, Mary Elizabeth, Matthew, Madeline, Mia, and Mason. Rita will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St, St. Louis, MO, 63109. Visitation on Sat, 9/14, from 12 PM to 2 PM, Service at 2 PM. Funeral following service at Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations welcome to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
