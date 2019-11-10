Sutter, Rita

a long-time resident of St. Louis, MO, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 8, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born November 15, 1934, in Omaha, NE, and married Robert Sutter in her hometown on December 26, 1955. Rita was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. She enjoyed taking care of her family first and foremost, along with a very active prayer life and a love of singing. She touched so many lives through her unconditional faith and love, and was a true inspiration to anyone who met her. Rita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob; her three children, Bob Jr. and Jim (Sally) Sutter, and Judy (Rick) Navarre; her seven grandchildren, Nicole (Charles), Michelle (fiancé Trey), Christie, Allie, Alex, Ashley and Austin; and her soon-to-be great-granddaughter, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Services: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11th at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady's Inn or a .