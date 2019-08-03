|
Huels, Rita T. (née Bruemmer), August 1, 2019, dear mother of Gerard (Theresa), John, Carol (James) Schell, Barbara (Steve) Arnold, Christopher (Connie), and Mark (Robin). Dear grandmother of Bryan and Nicholas Arnold; Noel Powers; Elizabeth White; Kelsey Heisserer; Gregory, Kevin, Keith, Zachary and Courtney Huels. Dear sister of Trudy Olree, Mary Cole, Joan Serati, and the late Edward and Joseph Bruemmer. Our dear great grandmother, mother-inlaw, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Mrs. Huels served as secretary for the Augustinian Academy, Christian Brothers College, and the parish council of Sacred Heart Church. Services: Family and friends may pay their respects at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, August 4, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, on August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019