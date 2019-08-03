St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
17 Ann Ave
Valley Park, MO
View Map
Rita T. Huels
Huels, Rita T. (née Bruemmer), August 1, 2019, dear mother of Gerard (Theresa), John, Carol (James) Schell, Barbara (Steve) Arnold, Christopher (Connie), and Mark (Robin). Dear grandmother of Bryan and Nicholas Arnold; Noel Powers; Elizabeth White; Kelsey Heisserer; Gregory, Kevin, Keith, Zachary and Courtney Huels. Dear sister of Trudy Olree, Mary Cole, Joan Serati, and the late Edward and Joseph Bruemmer. Our dear great grandmother, mother-inlaw, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Mrs. Huels served as secretary for the Augustinian Academy, Christian Brothers College, and the parish council of Sacred Heart Church. Services: Family and friends may pay their respects at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, August 4, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, on August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
