Chick, Rita V.

(nee Burger) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late J. Murray Chick; dearest mother of Susan Brown Montigne (Michael Montigne), Maribeth Chick (Fred Wilson), Patti Dorough (Geno Dorough), Joanne Buchholz (Bill Buchholz), Mark Chick and the late beloved son, David Chick; dear grandmother of Betsy, Nicole, Sarah, Mike, Andrew, Allison, John, Matthew, Aubri, Lauren and Jeremy; dear great-grandmother of Haley, Michael, Claudia, Adryana, Elijah, Grant, Charlotte, Ford, Scarlett, Blakely and Olivia; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Saturday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m. same day at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville, MO. Interment private, National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cottleville), The (in loving memory of her husband, Murray) or the . A Buchholz Mortuary West Service. On-line guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.