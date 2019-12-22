Rita V. Chick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita V. Chick.
Service Information
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO
63017
(636)-532-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1355 Motherhead Rd.
Cottleville, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1355 Motherhead Rd.
Cottleville, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chick, Rita V.

(nee Burger) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late J. Murray Chick; dearest mother of Susan Brown Montigne (Michael Montigne), Maribeth Chick (Fred Wilson), Patti Dorough (Geno Dorough), Joanne Buchholz (Bill Buchholz), Mark Chick and the late beloved son, David Chick; dear grandmother of Betsy, Nicole, Sarah, Mike, Andrew, Allison, John, Matthew, Aubri, Lauren and Jeremy; dear great-grandmother of Haley, Michael, Claudia, Adryana, Elijah, Grant, Charlotte, Ford, Scarlett, Blakely and Olivia; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Saturday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m. same day at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville, MO. Interment private, National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cottleville), The (in loving memory of her husband, Murray) or the . A Buchholz Mortuary West Service. On-line guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.