Androff, Robert Arlin Sr.

June 9, 1933 - March 8, 2020. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Laurel Jean Androff. Loving father of Mark (Linda), Robert Jr. (Karen), Mick (Michelle), Kevin (Elizabeth Sergel), and Shelley (Bill) Leeper. Devoted grandfather to Tina (Brian) Winning, Johnathan, Matthew (Emily), Andrew (Danielle), David, Charlie, Harrison, and the late Christopher; great-grandfather to Mia, Sydney, Evelyn, Lucas, David Jr., Meredith, and James. Dear brother to Ginny Scheiter, Milton, and the late James, Joe, Lou, Dorothy, and Marylou. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, 63123, on Thursday, March 12, 3-8:00 p.m. and at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8646 Sappington Rd. 63126, on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service of 9:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
