|
|
Ebel, Robert A. Bob passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 with his beloved wife of 65 years, Marlene (nee Miller) by his side. Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ebel. Adored father of Bob (Suzanne), Christine West (Bill), Diane, Katherine Tierney (John), Donna Boemer (Jeff) and Joseph (Deborah). Loving grandparents to Jennifer, Bryan (Grace), Jesse (Taylor), Jordan (Emily), Adam, Audrianna, Alexander, Nicholas, Danielle, Michael and great grandparents of Peyton and Parker. Bob was born, raised and lived in St. Louis, MO. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce in 1952 from St. Louis University. After a tour in the U.S. Army he received his Certified Public Accountant certificate in 1959. His career spanned 60 years at Universal Printing Company. He joined the company in 1957, acquired the company in 1986 and remained Chairman until the sale of the company in 2017. Bob was also a Director of Pulaski Bank for 27 years. Services: Funeral service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019