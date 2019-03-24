St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Heida, Robert A. Bob passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, the late Janet Heida (nee Horn); dearest father of Debra (Fred) Berghaus, Sherry Heida and Jennifer (Brian) Barfield; loving grandfather of Lucas and Jeff Berghaus, and Christina Heida; great grandfather of Baylie and Collin; step-grandfather of Heather (Tim) Stock and Meagan Barfield; step-great- grandfather of Avery and Zoe; brother of Don (Pat) Heida; brother-in-law of Carolynn (Todd) Boehmer, Linda (Joe) Silverman; uncle of Karen, Sue, Diane, Jim, Dan, Mike, Steve, Julie, Andy and the late Donna. A great nephew, cousin, mentor, club member and friend to many, and all humanity. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery. Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home on Monday 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
