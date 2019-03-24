|
|
Heida, Robert A. Bob passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, the late Janet Heida (nee Horn); dearest father of Debra (Fred) Berghaus, Sherry Heida and Jennifer (Brian) Barfield; loving grandfather of Lucas and Jeff Berghaus, and Christina Heida; great grandfather of Baylie and Collin; step-grandfather of Heather (Tim) Stock and Meagan Barfield; step-great- grandfather of Avery and Zoe; brother of Don (Pat) Heida; brother-in-law of Carolynn (Todd) Boehmer, Linda (Joe) Silverman; uncle of Karen, Sue, Diane, Jim, Dan, Mike, Steve, Julie, Andy and the late Donna. A great nephew, cousin, mentor, club member and friend to many, and all humanity. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery. Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home on Monday 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019