Robert A. "Bob" Luckey
Luckey, Robert A. "Bob"

of Augusta, MO, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband of 51 years to Carol Luckey; son of the late Paul David, Sr., and Olive Luckey; father of Clifford Luckey, Dana Luckey, and Laurel Luckey; grandfather of Brittany, Terilyn, David, Damian, and Lilliana; great-grandfather of Easton, Eileen, and Krystal; brother of the late Paul David Luckey, Jr., and the late Kenneth Luckey.

Bob retired after more than 40 years as an engineer with McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. He was a member of the St. Louis Chess Center and the American Contract Bridge League. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorials may be made in Robert's name to Carnegie Mellon University or St. Luke's Hospice.

Services: Baue Funeral Home O'Fallon, 311 Wood St., 63366. Visitation Wed., August 26th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm. Funeral Service Thur., August 27th 11:00 a.m. at Baue O'Fallon.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baue O'Fallon
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baue O'Fallon
Funeral services provided by
Baue O'Fallon
311 Wood St.
O'Fallon, MO 63366
(636) 240-2242
