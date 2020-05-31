Robert A. Menne
Menne, Robert A. Sun., May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean Menne (nee Brooks); dearest father of Cynthia Stahl, Kathleen (Robert) Sutter and Kevin Menne; grandfather of the late Robert Ebert; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Korean War Naval Veteran. Services: Memorial Service at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Wed., June 3 at 9:15 a.m. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to COPD Foundation appreciated. COPDFoundation.org


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Memorial service
09:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

