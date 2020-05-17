Roelke, Robert A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Monica M. Roelke (nee Lake); loving father of Gina (Phil) Jones and Tony (Katie) Roelke; cherished grandpa of Luke, Makena, Aiden and Hana; dearest son of Ervin and Rose Roelke; brother of Mary (the late Tom) Moran and the late Very Rev. Fr. Joseph P. Roelke, M.S.F. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Vis. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Thurs., May 21, from 9:30a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's High School appreciated. KUTIS SOCO SERVICE
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.