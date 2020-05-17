Robert A. Roelke
Roelke, Robert A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Monica M. Roelke (nee Lake); loving father of Gina (Phil) Jones and Tony (Katie) Roelke; cherished grandpa of Luke, Makena, Aiden and Hana; dearest son of Ervin and Rose Roelke; brother of Mary (the late Tom) Moran and the late Very Rev. Fr. Joseph P. Roelke, M.S.F. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Vis. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Thurs., May 21, from 9:30a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's High School appreciated. KUTIS SOCO SERVICE


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
MAY
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
