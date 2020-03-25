Shogren, Robert A. 'Shogie'

A wonderful life that included golf on all seven continents was sent to a better place when Bob passed on March 20, 2020. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife Susan (Goodall) and was preceded in death by his mother Irene, father Alton and brother Jon.

He is survived by his stepdaughter Mindy, her husband Jeremy, granddaughter Rose and stepson Aaron; along with his brother Bill, his wife Jean and their family.

Bob grew up in Wisconsin and enjoyed two successful careers each spanning three decades. After graduating from Macalester College (St. Paul, MN) with a degree in Journalism, Bob moved to St. Louis in 1962 to join Maritz as a Creative Director. He enjoyed a successful career there which included elevation to a Corporate Officer before retiring in 1991.

After retirement, Bob followed his love for golf into another thirty-year career in connection with the Rules of Golf. Concentrating in officiating which commenced with the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association (MAGA) and extended to the PGA of America, Gateway PGA and St. Louis District GA, culminating with an invitation to serve on the Rules Committee at the 2018 PGA Championship at his home club Bellerive CC.

MAGA recently presented Shogie its highest honor, their Meritorious Service Award.

Shogie, you are already missed. Our only request is you soften your heritage of strong enforcement the next time you are involved in a 'ruling' for one of your many friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date.