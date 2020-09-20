1/1
Robert A. Smith
Smith, Robert A.

on September 17, at the age of 87, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

Beloved Husband of 63 years of Betty (Lewis) Smith - the best decision he ever made.

Dear Father of Karen Smith, Larry Smith, Sally (Arthur) Hovater, and Andy (Sally) Smith. Proud Grandpa of Katherine (Andrew), Madeleine, Will (Carly), Jack, Annie, Charlie, Dan and Michael. Great-grandfather of Cora, Jake and 2 angels on the way. Brother of the late Earl Quinn Smith.

Bob was a graduate of CBC High School, Saint Louis University School of Commerce and Finance, and its Law School. He served 3 years in the US Army JAG Corps. He practiced law with his father and brother for 36 years. In retirement, he mentored at De La Salle Middle School.

Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed sports, nature, hunting and especially his beloved bird dogs.

Thanks be to God for a life full of faith, family and friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral and burial services will be private. Masses preferred or donations to Our Lady of the Pillar School Fund. Condolences to www.kriegshausermortuary.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63132
3149943322
