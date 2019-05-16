Wacker, Robert Allen Son of the late Jean M. Henkey Wacker and Robert E. Wacker was born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 27, 1945. He departed this life at his residence in O'Fallon, Missouri on May 14, 2019, at the age of 74. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Stacy L. Wacker. Robert is survived by his wife Anna Wacker of O'Fallon, Missouri; two sons, Todd Nickel and wife Karen of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Jason Wacker and wife Sarah of St. Ann, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Krista, Brian, Brandan, Kayla, Lucas, Marissa, Jordan, Simon and Joshua; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Anthony, Alice, Zoey and Klaira. Bob will be deeply missed by his family and many friends who will mourn his passing. mcspaddenfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019