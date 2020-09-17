1/1
Robert Alois Grothe Sr.
Grothe, Sr., Robert Alois

Robert Alois Grothe, Sr. passed away in his home on Monday, September 14, at the age of 80. He was born February 21, 1940, the eighth of ten children of Francis Bartholomew and Margaret Helen (née Reuter) Grothe. He lived his entire life in south St. Louis. He attended St. Francis de Sales Grade School and High School where he starred in basketball and was described as ?one in a million? in his senior yearbook. While working full-time, he attained his degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He made his career as an accountant, auditor, and chief financial officer. He is remembered for his sense of humor and love of fishing, cigars, investing, and his family.

He was the loving husband of the late Jeanette Marie (nee Buleske) Grothe, married for 42 years until her death in 2008.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth (Shirley), Francis D (Patti), Clifford (Kay) and sisters Arleen (Ira), and Dorothy (Paul). He is survived by his brother Gerald (Mary Carol) and three sisters Margaret (Richard) Kenney, Janet (Emmitt) Garth, and Marilyn (Ronald) Richter; two sons Robert, Jr. (Katya) and John (Galen) and daughter Susan (Shad) Aiello; two grandsons Michael and David Grothe; five granddaughters Maria, Elisa, and Darya Grothe and Carolyn and Elizabeth Aiello and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Donations in his memory can be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, RDO, 320 E Ripa Ave, St. Louis, MO 63125.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Road, will immediately follow.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
