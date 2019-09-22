Shanahan, Robert and Margaret

Robert and Margaret Shanahan, both originally from Chicago and born 1 day apart in 1930. Died within 2 weeks of each other, Margaret on September 6 and Robert on September 20, 2019. They were married for 66 years and had a wonderful life together.

Robert and. Margaret were loving parents to Rob (preceded in death), Rich (Debbie), Tom and Kathy (Patrick) Kiser. Devoted grandparents to Malorie (Hector) Mendoza, Robert (Sarah) Shanahan, Robyn (Joshua) Hubbard and Abigail along with great-grandchildren Matthew, Mason, Maverick, Tobias, Hailey and Anna Grace.

Robert was a loving brother to Richard (preceded in death) while Margaret was a loving sister to Davis Whittier (preceded in death) and Barbara Hanson.

They will both be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We are grateful for all of the love, support and wisdom they gave us through the years. We love and will miss you mom and dad.

Services: A joint graveside service and burial will be held at a later date in Chicago.