Heaney, Robert & Mary On Thursday June 6, 2019 God the Almighty Father in Heaven called his son Robert Michael Heaney home to be reunited with his loving wife, Mary Finn Heaney, of 45 years who passed just 5 short weeks earlier on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held to honor the lives of both Mary and Robert on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 AM at St. Anselm Parish, 500 S. Mason Rd. 63141. Kriegshauser Brothers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019