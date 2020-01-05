Baker, Robert "Bobby"

29, passed Thursday, January 2nd. He leaves his parents, Bart and Connie Baker; brother Scott Baker, with sister- in- law Caroline Baker and niece Scarlett Baker; brother Sean Baker; girlfriend Alicia Bower and their beloved dog Harper; and friends.

He graduated from Christian Brothers College (CBC) where he played on the soccer team and attended the University of Kansas. Growing up, Bobby was a gifted athlete and a loving son, brother and friend to those that knew him. We will always remember Bobby's glowing, contagious smile that was shared with everyone he met.

Services: Visitation, Wed., Jan. 8, 5-7pm at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Road (at Wilson), Chesterfield, MO. Services: Thurs., Jan. 9, 9:15am from Buchholz to Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO for a 10am Mass. Interment Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, KS. On-line guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.