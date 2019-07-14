Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Barley. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Second Presbyterian Church 4501 Westminster Place View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barley, Robert After a long fight with prostate cancer, Bob died on June 2, 2019, in Bonita Springs, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan (nee Becker) Barley, and son Peter Barley (Tabby), daughter Jennifer Barley (Karen Sullivan), and grandson, Jude Barley. Bob was born in Buffalo, NY, on September 1, 1938. He received a BA from Valparaiso University, a MBA from University of Detroit, and completed the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration Program for Management Development (PMD). He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1992, after working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and Union Pacific Railroad for 23 years. He worked in data communications, Information & Control Systems, TCS technology development and maintenance, and the Data Centers in both St. Louis and Omaha. Bob was a passionate fisherman, a dedicated boater, and an avid golfer. Later he found a new love with bridge and enjoyed an amazingly supportive group of friends. Besides his love and devotion to his family, he also loved theatre, to travel, listen to jazz, learn and play jazz piano, and root for the Cardinals. His fondest memories include coaching and managing little league baseball, softball, and basketball teams, numerous fishing trips to Canada and Louisiana, The Jazz Cruise, NYC trips, Table Rock Lake, Bonita Beach, St. Louis (especially the CWE), Theta Chi brothers, tournament bass fishing, and the River Runner Mississippi trip. Services: Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 21, 3 pm, at Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorial gifts be given to the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, 130 Edgar Rd., St. Louis, MO 63119.

