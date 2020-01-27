St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Robert "Bob" Bauer Obituary

Bauer, Robert "Bob"

passed suddenly on Jan 24, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Ethel, loving father of David (Laura), proud grandfather of Erin and Evan, dear brother of Betty (Lee) Marks and Kathy (Tom) Kaczmarek; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, he moved his family to Ballwin, MO in 1977. He worked for International Group in St. Louis for 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois (63123), Tuesday, January 28, from 3:30 until service time of 7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020
