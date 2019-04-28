Grashoff, Robert Bernard Grashoff, Robert Bernard Sr. April 15, 2019; 87 years old. Beloved husband of the late Mary Grashoff (Perry). Loving father of Robert B. Grashoff Jr.(Marcia), George Grashoff and Louisa Ritchie (Gilbert). Loving Grandfather to Gregory Ritchie (Mandy), Scott Ritchie and Kelsey Grashoff. Great-Grandfather to Grady Ritchie. Dear brother to the late Mary Louise Dooling, Harry Grashoff and Rita Gerritzen. He was an uncle and greatuncle to many. He will be greatly missed. Services: Interment of ashes at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery on May 6, 2019 at 9:00AM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019