Boisaubin, Rev. Fr. Robert "Bob"

age 82, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, October 27, 2019. A retired Catholic Priest serving numerous parishes within the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

He was the beloved brother of Delphine (late Jack) Norris and the late Marian B. Fredericks; a loving uncle of Paul Fredericks, Carolyn (Jay) Petry, Tom Fredericks, Tracy (Bill) Hoel, Rick McFall, John (Oksana) McFall and Daniel McFall; and great-uncle of Stephen, Anna and Jack Fredericks, Megan Rand, Caitlin and Sean Hoel, Ashley, Bridget, Johnny and Brianna McFall, and Cara and Ryan Petry

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fr. Bob's Outreach, see Schrader.com. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.