Rev. Fr. Robert "Bob" Boisaubin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Fr. Robert "Bob" Boisaubin.
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Boisaubin, Rev. Fr. Robert "Bob"

age 82, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, October 27, 2019. A retired Catholic Priest serving numerous parishes within the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

He was the beloved brother of Delphine (late Jack) Norris and the late Marian B. Fredericks; a loving uncle of Paul Fredericks, Carolyn (Jay) Petry, Tom Fredericks, Tracy (Bill) Hoel, Rick McFall, John (Oksana) McFall and Daniel McFall; and great-uncle of Stephen, Anna and Jack Fredericks, Megan Rand, Caitlin and Sean Hoel, Ashley, Bridget, Johnny and Brianna McFall, and Cara and Ryan Petry

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fr. Bob's Outreach, see Schrader.com. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.