Burke, Dr. Robert

Dr. Robert J. Burke, a long-time St. Louis resident and one of the most respected pediatricians in the city, died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 96. Bob Burke, as he was known to his friends, was a native of Cincinnati and attended Xavier University there. He came to St. Louis for Medical School at St. Louis University, where he graduated in 1947. Dr. Burke served at Great Lakes Naval Station in WWII and Scott Air Force Base during the Korean War. He married Elizabeth Schirmer in 1949 and they settled in St. Louis. They lived for more than 30 years in South St. Louis and were active in St. Gabriel's Parish. They then moved to Frontenac, where they were members of Our Lady of the Pillar. Elizabeth Burke died in 1996. Dr. Burke became a pediatrician and opened his office in Hampton Village, where it remained for nearly 50 years. He was passionate about his work, often visiting three or four hospitals a day to see newborn babies, in addition to his work in the office. Dr. Burke is survived by an older brother, Edward Burke, of Cincinnati, and six children: Vince (Corito) Burke, of San Francisco; Barb (Joe) Giancola, of Phoenix; Greg Burke, of Rome, Italy; and three daughters in St. Louis, all of whom were with him as he passed away: Maureen (John) Riffle, Annie (Craig) Bauer, and Stephanie Burke. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Matt (Alex) and Colin Burke; Sarah and Molly Riffle; Maddie and Nick Giancola; Michael and Morgan Burke; Andy, Robby and Libby Bauer. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Pillar Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cardinal Glennon Children's Hos pital Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary