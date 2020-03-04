St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Hubeli, Robert C.

asleep in Jesus, Saturday, February 29, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Jean C. Hubeli (nee Heinz); dear father of Cathlin, Daniel and the late William; dear uncle and cousin. Member of Peace Lutheran Church. Proud St. Louis City Firefighter for over 30 years and WWII Veteran of the United States Navy.

Services: Visit. at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, March 5, 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Laclede Groves Benevolent Care Fund, Webster Groves, appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
