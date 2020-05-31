Poeschl, Robert C. Sr. age 90, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Loving husband for 65 years to Fern Poeschl (nee Storm); loving father of Robert Poeschl Jr., Glenda (James) Seldin, Angela (Robert) Jett and the late Brian Poeschl; loving grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 3; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Private inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery. A KUTIS SOCO SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.