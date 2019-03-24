Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Chapin "Bob" Green. View Sign

Green, Robert Bob Chapin passed away March 16, 2019, at Laclede Groves Retirement Center, Webster Groves, Missouri at age 92. Mr. Green was born in Davenport, Iowa, on July 28, 1926. He and his fraternal twin, Richard, were the youngest of 6 children born to Irvin and Metta Green, and he was the last surviving member of his siblings. Mr. Green attended Roosevelt High School in St. Louis. After graduation and prior to being drafted into the US Army, he worked at a number of part-time jobs with the Burlington Northern and Frisco railroads and then the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. After a short stint in the Army, he entered college and received a B.A. from Grinnell (IA) College. After graduation, he returned to his position with the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis and was soon promoted to business manager for the Pocatello, Idaho minor league affiliate. After serving with the Cardinals for 5 years, he took a position with Ralston Purina and remained there for 38 years, retiring in 1988 as Director of Meeting Planning and Corporate Travel. While at Ralston, he was founding member of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and later served as interim CEO and International President. In retirement, Mr Green edited two books: MPI, a 20 year review the first history of the organization, and a comprehensive glossary of international meeting industry terms. Those who knew Mr. Green would describe him as reserved, kind, smart and hard working, with a cheerful humor and a deep sense of integrity instilled in him at a young age by his family and religious upbringing. Mr. Green also had an uncanny ability to put people at ease in almost any situation, and always considered the needs of others before his own. Mr. Green's family will remember him, especially, as a dedicated and loving caregiver to his wife, Georgia, during her ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Green loved St. Louis, and supported many public organizations, including the St. Louis Symphony, KETC (Channel 9), and a number of veteran's organizations. His volunteer efforts included work on behalf of the Salvation Army and making voice recordings for the Society for the Blind. After he and his wife moved to Laclede Groves retirement community, Mr. Green remained active in a variety of social and volunteer activities on that campus. And of course, Mr. Green was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He is survived by Georgia Kuhlmann Green, his wife of 63 years; son Mitchell Green (Vicky), grandsons Henry Green (Cori) and Dylan Green, great-grandchildren Gabriel Matczak and Raegan Jane Green. He is also survived by brother-in-law Henry (Donna) Kuhlmann, and many nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors. All will forever carry him in their hearts. Services: Funeral services and interment will be private. Memorials would be appreciated at the , the Salvation Army Auxiliary, P.O. Box 21781, St. Louis, MO 63109, the Parkinson's Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Blvd., Chesterfield MO 63107, or the LG Benefactor Fund.





