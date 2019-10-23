Canepa, Robert Charles

passed away October 21, 2019. He is the son of the late Selma and Dr. Francis Canepa. He was a loving husband to his late wife, June; dear father of Chris and Carol; grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and friend to many.

He was a lifelong member of St. Louis County, who as a U.S. Marine, bravely fought in World War II on Iwo Jima in 1945. He worked his entire career in sales for KMOX Radio. He was a longtime member of Sunset Country Club, where he loved playing golf with so many dear friends. We are grateful for the wonderful care he received from Mari de Villa and BJC Hospice. He will be deeply missed by his family. Services were private. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.