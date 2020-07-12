1/
Robert Charles Kuhl
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kuhl, Robert Charles

June 29, 2020. Only son of deceased George and Annabelle Kuhl. Cherished brother of Kathryn (Larry) Kuhl Inclan, Carol (John) Kuhl Kiefer, Susan (Bill) Johnston, and Patricia (Al) Poretti. Beloved uncle of Jeremy (Katie) Kiefer, Halley Kuhl Kiefer, Lucia (Joe) Poretti Huskey, Jillian Poretti. Devoted nephew to Helen Cordes, great uncle of Annie and Witt Kiefer and admired by cousins, many friends and co-workers.

Bob was born on December 4, 1952. He grew up with four sisters and never married. Can you blame him? Ironically, his lucky number was "4." Bob graduated from Ritenour Senior High School and was the punter of the "Cinderella" RSH football team in 1971. He became a HVAC technician through The Ranken Technical Institute. He was a proud and loyal member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 562. Bob was an avid fan of Mizzou football, the Cardinals and Blues. Bob prided himself for overcoming health obstacles during his later life. He often called himself "the miracle man."

He will be missed by many!

Bob was cremated, and his ashes will be sprinkled in the Meramec River near the location of his deceased grandparents' farm as he wished. A celebration of Bob's life will occur at a later date.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Ill miss you Bob
Dave Droege
Dave Droege
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved