Kuhl, Robert Charles

June 29, 2020. Only son of deceased George and Annabelle Kuhl. Cherished brother of Kathryn (Larry) Kuhl Inclan, Carol (John) Kuhl Kiefer, Susan (Bill) Johnston, and Patricia (Al) Poretti. Beloved uncle of Jeremy (Katie) Kiefer, Halley Kuhl Kiefer, Lucia (Joe) Poretti Huskey, Jillian Poretti. Devoted nephew to Helen Cordes, great uncle of Annie and Witt Kiefer and admired by cousins, many friends and co-workers.

Bob was born on December 4, 1952. He grew up with four sisters and never married. Can you blame him? Ironically, his lucky number was "4." Bob graduated from Ritenour Senior High School and was the punter of the "Cinderella" RSH football team in 1971. He became a HVAC technician through The Ranken Technical Institute. He was a proud and loyal member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 562. Bob was an avid fan of Mizzou football, the Cardinals and Blues. Bob prided himself for overcoming health obstacles during his later life. He often called himself "the miracle man."

He will be missed by many!

Bob was cremated, and his ashes will be sprinkled in the Meramec River near the location of his deceased grandparents' farm as he wished. A celebration of Bob's life will occur at a later date.

