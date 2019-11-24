Strain, Robert Charles, Sr.

September 23, 1928 - November 21, 2019. Robert died at the age of 91. Born in Kearney, NE. Robert was the son of Richard and Hazel Strain. Robert is survived by Eleanor Rowland Strain, his beloved wife of 59 years. Beloved father of Robert Strain Jr. (Mijoung), Susan Holden (Mark), Marion Margulis (William) and David Strain (Victoria), and the late Sally Elaine Strain; grandfather of 11, Kathryn and Hazel Strain, Courtney, Caroline and Ashley Holden, Abigail Tremml (Brian), William, Matthew and Eleanor Margulis and Alex and Sarah Strain; brother of the late Walter and Richard Strain.

A graduate of University City High School and Washington University, St. Louis Missouri. While at Washington University he was a 4 year Varsity letterman swimmer, president of his senior class, member of Delta Kappa Honor Society, member of the ThurtenE and member and president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. A Korean War veteran, Robert served in the USAF 110th Fighter Bomber Squadron 1948-1953. As an avid reader and student of history, Robert spent his professional career as a publisher for the Mosby Times Mirror, formerly the C.V. Mosby Company, retiring as president after 33 years.

Robert's passion and commitment always included his alma mater, Washington University, where he was a charter member of the National Council of Arts and Sciences, former member of the Arts and Sciences executive board, chair of the Arts and Sciences scholarship committee, lifelong member of William Greenleaf Eliot Society, and the founder for the Sally E. Strain Arts and Sciences endowed scholarship.

Member of Ladue Chapel for over 50 years, Robert served many roles including Elder. As Robert and Eleanor spent more of their time in North Palm Beach, Florida, he continued his commitment to his church serving a term as president of The Lost Tree Chapel in Florida.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, on Monday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington University or to the .

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL