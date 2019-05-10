Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cook Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barnes, Robert Cook Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26th at home with his beloved wife of 38 years, Debbie (nee Matthey) by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, David and Ruth, and his three brothers, David, Richard, and Thomas Barnes. Adored father of Robert (Stacy), Thomas (Cara), Kathryn Clervi (Matthew), Matthey (Joy) and Michael. Loving grandfather to Reilly, Blake, Sophia, Cooper and Ian Barnes, and Nicholas and Trey Clervi. Dear friend of Karen Barnes. Bob was an Eagle Scout, along with his 4 sons, a Sigma Chi, and served in the Marines. He spent the majority of his business career in the paper industry at International Paper, Weyerhaeuser, and Boise Cascade. His last employment was helping his son-in-law, Matt, at his company, Fresh Ideas. He was busy working up until his death, at age 80. Bob was very involved with his friends at the Missouri Athletic Club and his church, Ladue Chapel. He will be missed by the people he connected to, which included his lifelong friends, business associates, Bible Study Group, Tennis, MAC and Stuart buddies, and his extended family of nieces and nephews. Bob never met a stranger and everyone he met added spice to his life! Services: Memorial Service: Monday, May 13th, 10:30 a.m. at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charitable Society for Children c/o The Missouri Athletic Club, 405 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102.





