Durbin, Robert D. Fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 10, 2019. Dear son of the late Votaw and Mary Jane (nee Siesle) Durbin; beloved husband of Kathleen Durbin (nee Hannigan); dear father of Mary Sanner, Julie Durbin, Kathleen (Chip) Payton, Rob (Sharon) Durbin, Jr., Lucy Fries, Maggie (Mike) Young, and John Durbin; dear grandfather of Caroline (fiancée Andy), Patrick (Ruthie), Ashleigh, Matthew, Eileen, Amelia, Andrew, Katlyn, Trey, Elizabeth, Jane, Michael, Thomas, Sophia, Ellie, and Olivia; dear brother of 8; dear brother-in-law of Mary (the late Tom) Fox, Ellen (Tony) Ribaudo, and Laurie (the late Ken) Hannigan; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass will be Saturday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019