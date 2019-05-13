|
|
Pfeil, Robert D. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy Pfeil (nee Gillick); dear father of Anthony (Amy), Michael and Joseph Smith, Robert II (Denise) and Timothy (Valerie) Pfeil, Krissy (Jason) Kim and Kelsey Pfeil; dear son of Yvonne and the late Donald Pfeil Sr.; dear son-in-law of Harry and the late Betty Gillick; our dear grandfather of 19, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 14, 3-9 p.m. Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel on Wednesday, May 15, 9:00 a.m. to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Waterloo, IL) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wingman Foundation, www.wingmanfoundation.org greatfully appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 13, 2019