Robert D. Pfeil Sr.

Robert D. Pfeil Sr. Obituary
Pfeil, Robert D. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy Pfeil (nee Gillick); dear father of Anthony (Amy), Michael and Joseph Smith, Robert II (Denise) and Timothy (Valerie) Pfeil, Krissy (Jason) Kim and Kelsey Pfeil; dear son of Yvonne and the late Donald Pfeil Sr.; dear son-in-law of Harry and the late Betty Gillick; our dear grandfather of 19, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 14, 3-9 p.m. Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel on Wednesday, May 15, 9:00 a.m. to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Waterloo, IL) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wingman Foundation, www.wingmanfoundation.org greatfully appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 13, 2019
