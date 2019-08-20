Wideman, Robert Dean

was born August 3, 1938 to Lois and Claude Wideman in St. Louis, Missouri. He died in the comfort of his own home August 16, 2019, in Ballwin, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Gale Wideman. Bob's career in the aircraft industry spanned four decades that included nearly five years in the United States Air Force and 33 years working for McDonnell Douglas. His career provided him and his wife, Connie, extensive opportunity to travel the world. It was their passion. Bob was a voracious reader and loved history, technology and science.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Wideman, his siblings: Brenda Steelman and Gary Wideman, his five children: Karen Ebert, Tamara Darr, Robert Wideman II, Grant Wideman and Brent Wideman. In addition, Bob has 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services: A Celebration of his Life will be held at 6 p.m. on August 25, 2019 at Granite City Brewery, 11411 Olive Street, Creve Coeur, Missouri. He will be interred at the Wideman Cemetery in Dittmer, Missouri.