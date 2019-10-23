Willis, Robert Donald

of St. Louis, Missouri was born December 16, 1940 to William and Marie Willis and passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home at the age of 78.

Bob graduated from John Burroughs School and attended Washington University. He worked sales for the family business, Barford Chevrolet. He is

remembered as an easy going man with a wry smile and dry sense of humor. He was a gifted athlete and was runner-up in the tryouts for the 1964 Summer Olympics soccer team. Bob was a great husband, brother and friend. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Robert Sheldon Willis. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Willis, and sisters, Nancy Thompson of Bolinas, California, Marcia Hoeman of Charlotte, North Carolina, Carol Blair of Gainesville, Florida and Christy Willis of The Plains, Virginia. He also leaves behind cherished pets, Nikki, Charlie and Tigger.

/nDonations can be made to the Animal Protective Association/APA Adoption Center of Saint Louis at 1705 South Hanley Road, Brentwood, Missouri 63144.

Services: A private service will be held.