Robert Doyle "Bob" Waterman

Robert Doyle "Bob" Waterman Obituary

Waterman, Robert Doyle "Bob"

passed away on March 30, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. He was 83. Mr. Waterman was born on March 12, 1937 in St. Louis, MO. He married his beloved Anita in 1976 and has resided in Affton, MO since 1979. He is survived by his wife, daughter Wendy Lemke (James), son Brian (Laura), stepson James Small (Diane), brother-in-law Neal Parrot, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, stepson, Jack, brother, Britain, sister-in-law, Joyce, and sister-in-law Jean Parrot.

Mr. Waterman will be buried in a private ceremony on April 7, 2020. In light of the covid-19 pandemic, memorial services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
