Robert E. Barthel

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Barthel.

Barthel, Robert E. Asleep in Jesus on Friday Friday, April 5, 2019. Lay Minister at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, former caterer and executive chef. Beloved husband of Josephine Barthel; dear brother of the late Bette Thies; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many. Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Cross, 11645 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63136. Interment New Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com. A Buchholz West Mortuary Service.

logo


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.