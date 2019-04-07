Barthel, Robert E. Asleep in Jesus on Friday Friday, April 5, 2019. Lay Minister at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, former caterer and executive chef. Beloved husband of Josephine Barthel; dear brother of the late Bette Thies; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many. Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Cross, 11645 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63136. Interment New Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com. A Buchholz West Mortuary Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019