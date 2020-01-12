|
Brawley, Sr., Robert E.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Brawley (nee Schaefer); loving father of Diana (the late Paul Sr.) Haegle, Nancy (Kevin) Gardner, Barbara (Robert) Haegle, Michael (Nancy) Brawley and Robert (Tracy) Brawley Jr.; cherished grandfather of 15, and great-grandfather of 21.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, January 18, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Memorials to the or Masses preferred. Visitation Friday 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020