Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Brawley, Sr., Robert E.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Brawley (nee Schaefer); loving father of Diana (the late Paul Sr.) Haegle, Nancy (Kevin) Gardner, Barbara (Robert) Haegle, Michael (Nancy) Brawley and Robert (Tracy) Brawley Jr.; cherished grandfather of 15, and great-grandfather of 21.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, January 18, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Memorials to the or Masses preferred. Visitation Friday 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
