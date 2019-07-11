|
Clementz, Robert E. Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Clementz (nee Watson); dear father of Michael and David; dear step-father of James McMullen; dear grandfather of Michael and Andrew; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Mr. Clementz was a Korean War veteran and member of Murphysboro Masonic Lodge # 498. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Interment private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019