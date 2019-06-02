|
Croghan, Robert E. Sr. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia R. Croghan (nee Meyer) for 63 years; loving father of Cynthia P. (Stephen) Backes, Robert E. (Stephanie) Croghan, Jr., Michael P. (Debbie) Croghan, Richard J. (Ellen Snook) Croghan, and Patrick D. (Gayle) Croghan; proud grandfather of Michael (Jen Dellacca) Lewis, Jr., Chris, Danielle, and Matthew Backes; Molly, Ryan, Drew, Meg, and Kylie Croghan; Michael Jr. (Camille), Allison, and Thomas Croghan; Colin and Maggie Croghan; and Emma and Harrisson Croghan; dear great grandfather of Georgia Croghan; Cheyenne and Makayla Dellacca; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bob served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He had a 59 year career as a CPA and was an active member of many professional and charitable organizations. Services: Funeral Tuesday, June 4th, 9:00 am, from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9:30 am Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Father Flanagan Boys Town, NE 68010 (www.boystown.org). Visitation Monday 2-8:00 pm. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019