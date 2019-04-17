|
|
Hoeynck, Robert E. Sr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Arlene Hoeynck (nee Abkemeier); dear father of Robert E. Hoeynck, Jr. and Daniel C. (Ann) Hoeynck; dear grandfather of Katherine, Christopher, Susan and Tony Hoeynck; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Louis University High School appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019