Jones, Robert Bob E. Robert Bob Jones, son of the late Barbara Bertha & Edmond T. Jones, born on August 6, 1944 and passed away on April 23, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, his sister Barbara Moseley (Ray), his children Kevin (Angie), Craig (Rachel), Tim (Cristen), Tammy (Don), Jennifer (Ken) and Mark (Deidre). He was a loving-proud great-grandfather of Autumn, grandfather of Ashley, Grant, Madelynn, Magnolia, Josephine, Jacob, Drew, Nolan, Mitch, Jack, Amber, Alexis & Ethyn. Bob was a retiree of FKI Logistics (formerly Alvey) after a 46 year career, which allowed him to travel the world and make life-long friends. Bob was best known for his love of grapes and was a true wine enthusiast. He was an avid sports fan, loving his Cardinal baseball, but, especially loved watching/attending his grandchildren's events. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the .

