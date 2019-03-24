Koberlein, Robert E. 83, Columbia, IL, died Mar. 22, 2019. Surviving are sisters, Marylin Koberlein and LuAnn Phillips, brother, Donald (Mary Jane) Koberlein, nephews, Jeffrey (Juliana) Phillips, Michael (Kathryn) Koberlein, and Kevin (Shannon) Koberlein, great-nephews and niece, Benjamin, Jonathan, and Henry Koberlein, Alissa and James Phillips, and Elliot Hardin, and family friend, Elaine Purdue. Our Bob, beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle, colleague, neighbor, and friend. Bob was a respected colleague at Harres Store (formerly Weilbacher's) in Columbia, IL, including being a valued Maytag repairman. He was a loyal season ticket holder for his beloved St. Louis Blues. Being a dedicated weekly usher and volunteer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church gave life and service to his deep faith. This gentle, loving, generous family member and neighbor will forever be missed and held lovingly in our hearts. Services: Visitation Tues., Mar. 26, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL and Wed., Mar. 27, 9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Mass will be held Wed., 10:00 am, at the church. Interment at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eugene Schorb Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Rd., Columbia, IL 62236, or, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Immaculate Conception Church. www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019