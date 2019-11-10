Ley, Robert E.

Robert E. Ley "Gene", born Jan 1, 1949-died Oct 31, 2019 following a long illness. He was preceded in death by his son Benjamin Ley, parents Richard & Charlotte (Spann) Ley, sister Mary (George) Ley and brother Raymond Ley. He is survived by his sister Nancy (Buck) and his brother Daniel Ley and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A life-long St. Louis resident, Gene loved hunting, fishing, scuba diving and music. He even played the guitar with his brother Dan. Gene was a combat veteran who proudly served in the 1st Infantry in Vietnam. His job took him through the U. S. and Europe and spent a good time in Leipzig, Germany forming lasting friendships. Gene will be fondly remembered for his love of family, his patriotism and generous spirit, and his willingness to help anyone in need. The family deeply appreciates the care and dignity Gene received while on hospice at Jefferson Barracks.

Services: A memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, MO. A luncheon will be served in the parish hall immediately following the service. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Rd. in Affton.