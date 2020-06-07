Ruester, Robert E.

died peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Swansea, IL at 89 years of age. He was a hard working union man, always fighting for the working class. Robert was born in 1930 in Jackson, MS to the late Clarence J. and Lillian (nee Schrey) Ruester. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service to our country, he worked most of his life delivering the mail, retiring from the U. S. Postal Service in 1986. He is survived by his children: Karlyn (Dennis) Clarida, Cynthia Ruester, Beverly (Chris) Braddix, and Robert D. (Gail) Ruester. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Al, Glen, and Frank. He was a beloved father, brother, grandpa and great-grandpa.

Services: Visitation and services will be held at Fey Funeral Home, 4100 Lemay Ferry Road, June 11th from 6-8 p.m. A private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or to the charity of your choice.