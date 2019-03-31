Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Schulte. View Sign

Schulte, Robert E. 84, of St Paul, MO, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Gentemann); the loving father of Mark (Tina), Keith (Cindy), the late Jeff (Phyllis), Beth (Bob) and John (Jen), grandfather to 12 grandchildren, and great grandfather to 18 great grandchildren, and had multitudes of friends and relatives. Bob founded Schulte Construction in 1960 and built custom homes until retirement in 1996. He was a parishioner at St. Paul Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Member of the St. Paul Knights of Columbus. He was a board member for Tri-county Builders, Centerre Bank, Cuivre River Electric Coop, Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, St. Paul Ducks Unlimited, St. Dominic High School and St. Paul Parish. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes and he shared these passions with his family and friends. He loved baseball and shared his love by coaching baseball and softball teams for many years. He cheered his Cardinals on to victory until his final days. Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. A luncheon and celebration of life will follow the mass at the St. Paul K of C Hall from noon until 8 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to The Greater St Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association or to the wonderful staff at Abbey Senior Health, O'Fallon, MO.

