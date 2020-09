I was saddened to hear of Bob’s passing. He was a great Gentleman, and widely respected by all who had the honor & privilege of knowing him. Diane and her family are in my thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. You can take comfort in knowing that Bob’s not suffering any longer, as well as that you stuck with him through it all. Bob is with his Father in Heaven, as well as those who went on before him, watching over you. RSES has lost a dear Friend.

Ray Clary

Friend