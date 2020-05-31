Treptow, Robert E. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Treptow (nee Keyes); dearest dad of Steven (Christy), Eric (Sheila) and the late Michael Treptow; beloved grandpa of Rachel (Matt) Thompson, Abby (fiance' Randal) Treptow and Paul Morgan; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Services: Visitation at Mary Mother of the Church Saturday, June 6, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass 11 a.m. Concludes at Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. A KUTIS SO. CO. SERVICE. MASKS REQUIRED & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED.